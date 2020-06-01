Monday, June 01, 2020

Exchange Rates

Indicative on Monday June 01, 2020
IMPORT EXPORT
Forward (Months) Spot Currency Spot Forward (Months)
6 3 1 TT* Bill TT* Bill 1 3 6
76.97 76.24 75.78 76.04 76.08 US Dollar 74.6 74.6 75.75 76.21 76.94
85.93 84.94 84.31 84.65 84.69 Euro 82.98 83.07 84.24 84.86 85.84
95.5 94.56 93.97 94.17 94.22 Pound Sterling 92.26 92.35 93.87 94.47 95.4
71.77 70.98 70.48 70.9 70.97 Japanese Yen* 69.12 69.19 70.4 70.9 71.69
80.61 79.62 78.99 79.39 79.47 Swiss Franc 77.38 77.46 78.9 79.51 80.48
6.69 6.7 6.71 11.65 11.68 Danish Kroner 10.85 10.88 6.68 6.71 6.7
1.41 1.41 1.41 54.15 54.21 Singapore Dollar 52.82 52.87 1.41 1.41 1.41
7.77 7.76 7.75 9.83 9.84 Hong Kong Dollar 9.6 9.61 7.78 7.75 7.75
0.67 0.67 0.67 51.2 51.23 Australian Dollar 50.13 50.18 0.67 0.67 0.67
0.62 0.62 0.62 47.51 47.53 New Zealand Dollar 46.5 46.55 0.62 0.62 0.62
9.7 9.71 9.71 8.18 8.21 Norwegian Kroner 7.38 7.41 9.7 9.7 9.7
9.41 9.42 9.42 8.41 8.44 Swedish Kroner 7.61 7.64 9.41 9.42 9.42
1.37 1.37 1.37 55.56 55.62 Canadian Dollar 54.19 54.24 1.37 1.37 1.37
Source: Federal Bank
*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
