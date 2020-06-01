Exchange Rates

Hammered out by mechanisation
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
|Indicative on Monday June 01, 2020
|IMPORT
|EXPORT
|Forward (Months)
|Spot
|Currency
|Spot
|Forward (Months)
|6
|3
|1
|TT*
|Bill
|TT*
|Bill
|1
|3
|6
|76.97
|76.24
|75.78
|76.04
|76.08
|US Dollar
|74.6
|74.6
|75.75
|76.21
|76.94
|85.93
|84.94
|84.31
|84.65
|84.69
|Euro
|82.98
|83.07
|84.24
|84.86
|85.84
|95.5
|94.56
|93.97
|94.17
|94.22
|Pound Sterling
|92.26
|92.35
|93.87
|94.47
|95.4
|71.77
|70.98
|70.48
|70.9
|70.97
|Japanese Yen*
|69.12
|69.19
|70.4
|70.9
|71.69
|80.61
|79.62
|78.99
|79.39
|79.47
|Swiss Franc
|77.38
|77.46
|78.9
|79.51
|80.48
|6.69
|6.7
|6.71
|11.65
|11.68
|Danish Kroner
|10.85
|10.88
|6.68
|6.71
|6.7
|1.41
|1.41
|1.41
|54.15
|54.21
|Singapore Dollar
|52.82
|52.87
|1.41
|1.41
|1.41
|7.77
|7.76
|7.75
|9.83
|9.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|9.6
|9.61
|7.78
|7.75
|7.75
|0.67
|0.67
|0.67
|51.2
|51.23
|Australian Dollar
|50.13
|50.18
|0.67
|0.67
|0.67
|0.62
|0.62
|0.62
|47.51
|47.53
|New Zealand Dollar
|46.5
|46.55
|0.62
|0.62
|0.62
|9.7
|9.71
|9.71
|8.18
|8.21
|Norwegian Kroner
|7.38
|7.41
|9.7
|9.7
|9.7
|9.41
|9.42
|9.42
|8.41
|8.44
|Swedish Kroner
|7.61
|7.64
|9.41
|9.42
|9.42
|1.37
|1.37
|1.37
|55.56
|55.62
|Canadian Dollar
|54.19
|54.24
|1.37
|1.37
|1.37
|Source: Federal Bank
|*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
