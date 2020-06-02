Tuesday, June 02, 2020

Exchange Rates

Indicative on Tuesday June 02, 2020
IMPORT EXPORT
Forward (Months) Spot Currency Spot Forward (Months)
6 3 1 TT* Bill TT* Bill 1 3 6
76.81 76.07 75.62 76.29 76.33 US Dollar 74.85 74.85 75.59 76.04 76.78
85.91 84.92 84.29 84.89 84.93 Euro 83.21 83.3 84.19 84.8 85.8
96.16 95.21 94.62 95.24 95.29 Pound Sterling 93.31 93.4 94.49 95.09 96.05
71.28 70.49 70 71.03 71.1 Japanese Yen* 69.24 69.31 69.94 70.42 71.22
80.06 79.07 78.45 79.61 79.69 Swiss Franc 77.59 77.67 78.35 78.96 79.95
6.66 6.67 6.67 11.66 11.69 Danish Kroner 10.86 10.89 6.64 6.67 6.67
1.4 1.4 1.4 54.4 54.45 Singapore Dollar 53.06 53.11 1.4 1.4 1.4
7.76 7.75 7.75 9.86 9.87 Hong Kong Dollar 9.63 9.64 7.78 7.75 7.75
0.69 0.69 0.69 51.88 51.9 Australian Dollar 50.8 50.85 0.69 0.69 0.69
0.63 0.63 0.63 48.01 48.03 New Zealand Dollar 47 47.05 0.63 0.63 0.63
9.54 9.55 9.55 8.26 8.29 Norwegian Kroner 7.46 7.49 9.54 9.54 9.54
9.34 9.34 9.34 8.44 8.47 Swedish Kroner 7.64 7.67 9.33 9.34 9.34
1.35 1.35 1.35 56.46 56.52 Canadian Dollar 55.07 55.12 1.35 1.35 1.35
Source: Federal Bank
*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
Published on June 02, 2020
