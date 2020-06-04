Exchange Rates

Turning adversity into opportunity
Cummins to boost global business from India
|Indicative on Thursday June 04, 2020
|IMPORT
|EXPORT
|Forward (Months)
|Spot
|Currency
|Spot
|Forward (Months)
|6
|3
|1
|TT*
|Bill
|TT*
|Bill
|1
|3
|6
|77
|76.27
|75.81
|76.27
|76.3
|US Dollar
|74.82
|74.82
|75.78
|76.24
|76.97
|86.65
|85.64
|85
|85.55
|85.59
|Euro
|83.87
|83.95
|84.96
|85.6
|86.58
|96.61
|95.67
|95.06
|95.66
|95.71
|Pound Sterling
|93.72
|93.82
|94.93
|95.54
|96.49
|70.91
|70.13
|69.63
|70.15
|70.22
|Japanese Yen*
|68.39
|68.46
|69.54
|70.03
|70.81
|80.64
|79.65
|79.02
|79.59
|79.67
|Swiss Franc
|77.57
|77.65
|78.99
|79.61
|80.6
|6.64
|6.65
|6.65
|11.75
|11.78
|Danish Kroner
|10.95
|10.98
|6.62
|6.65
|6.65
|1.4
|1.4
|1.4
|54.58
|54.63
|Singapore Dollar
|53.23
|53.28
|1.4
|1.4
|1.4
|7.76
|7.75
|7.75
|9.86
|9.87
|Hong Kong Dollar
|9.63
|9.64
|7.77
|7.75
|7.75
|0.69
|0.69
|0.69
|52.72
|52.74
|Australian Dollar
|51.62
|51.67
|0.69
|0.69
|0.69
|0.64
|0.64
|0.64
|49.02
|49.05
|New Zealand Dollar
|47.99
|48.04
|0.64
|0.64
|0.64
|9.47
|9.47
|9.48
|8.36
|8.39
|Norwegian Kroner
|7.56
|7.59
|9.47
|9.47
|9.47
|9.31
|9.32
|9.32
|8.5
|8.53
|Swedish Kroner
|7.7
|7.73
|9.31
|9.32
|9.32
|1.35
|1.35
|1.35
|56.64
|56.7
|Canadian Dollar
|55.24
|55.29
|1.35
|1.35
|1.35
|Source: Federal Bank
|*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
Cummins to boost global business from India
The already good-looking compact SUV gets new kit even for lower trim variants. This will help it retain its ...
Porsche’s heritage design special is designed to woo buyers wearied by the pandemic and its rigours
The lockdown was imposed for way too long, and will need up to a year to recover, says MD Ashwath Ram
In April, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund had announced its plan to wind up six of its debt funds
The new forms require a host of additional disclosures including details on certain expenditures
The June futures contract of zinc on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), which was largely consolidating ...
Breaking above a key long-term resistance at ₹235, the stock of Wockhardt jumped 5 per cent on Thursday with ...
On the 96th birth anniversary of former chief minister and DMK leader M Karunanidhi, a look at a new biography ...
Appreciation for food, freedom and facilities — the lockdown hands a young Mumbaikar important lessons
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...