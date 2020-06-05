Exchange Rates

My Five | No to frequent caffeine, yes to archery & cycling
1. Over the last few years, I have relied on morning jogging and yoga to kick-start my day, which give me ...
|Indicative on Friday June 05, 2020
|IMPORT
|EXPORT
|Forward (Months)
|Spot
|Currency
|Spot
|Forward (Months)
|6
|3
|1
|TT*
|Bill
|TT*
|Bill
|1
|3
|6
|76.97
|76.26
|75.81
|76.09
|76.13
|US Dollar
|74.65
|74.65
|75.78
|76.23
|76.95
|87.61
|86.62
|85.98
|86.39
|86.43
|Euro
|84.69
|84.77
|85.86
|86.48
|87.46
|97.35
|96.41
|95.82
|96.05
|96.1
|Pound Sterling
|94.1
|94.19
|95.75
|96.35
|97.28
|70.73
|69.97
|69.49
|69.94
|70.01
|Japanese Yen*
|68.18
|68.25
|69.41
|69.88
|70.65
|80.84
|79.87
|79.25
|79.9
|79.98
|Swiss Franc
|77.87
|77.95
|79.13
|79.75
|80.72
|6.57
|6.58
|6.58
|11.87
|11.9
|Danish Kroner
|11.07
|11.1
|6.56
|6.58
|6.58
|1.39
|1.39
|1.39
|54.76
|54.81
|Singapore Dollar
|53.4
|53.46
|1.39
|1.39
|1.39
|7.76
|7.75
|7.75
|9.84
|9.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|9.61
|9.62
|7.77
|7.75
|7.75
|0.7
|0.7
|0.7
|53.15
|53.17
|Australian Dollar
|52.04
|52.1
|0.7
|0.7
|0.7
|0.65
|0.65
|0.65
|49.45
|49.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|48.41
|48.46
|0.65
|0.65
|0.65
|9.33
|9.33
|9.33
|8.49
|8.52
|Norwegian Kroner
|7.69
|7.72
|9.33
|9.33
|9.33
|9.2
|9.2
|9.2
|8.61
|8.64
|Swedish Kroner
|7.81
|7.84
|9.19
|9.2
|9.2
|1.35
|1.35
|1.35
|56.6
|56.65
|Canadian Dollar
|55.19
|55.25
|1.35
|1.35
|1.35
|Source: Federal Bank
|*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
