Exchange Rates

Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro turns tablet into notebook
Seeming to float an inch above its keyboard is the iPad Pro I’ve been using these days. Apple recently ...
|Indicative on Friday June 19, 2020
|IMPORT
|EXPORT
|Forward (Months)
|Spot
|Currency
|Spot
|Forward (Months)
|6
|3
|1
|TT*
|Bill
|TT*
|Bill
|1
|3
|6
|77.61
|76.88
|76.42
|76.96
|77
|US Dollar
|75.51
|75.51
|76.39
|76.85
|77.58
|87.41
|86.39
|85.75
|86.31
|86.36
|Euro
|84.62
|84.71
|85.65
|86.29
|87.3
|96.43
|95.47
|94.88
|95.68
|95.73
|Pound Sterling
|93.75
|93.84
|94.75
|95.36
|96.31
|72.79
|71.98
|71.52
|72.23
|72.31
|Japanese Yen*
|70.43
|70.5
|71.44
|71.9
|72.7
|82.02
|81.02
|80.39
|81.21
|81.29
|Swiss Franc
|79.15
|79.23
|80.28
|80.91
|81.91
|6.63
|6.64
|6.65
|11.85
|11.88
|Danish Kroner
|11.05
|11.08
|6.62
|6.65
|6.64
|1.39
|1.39
|1.39
|55.36
|55.42
|Singapore Dollar
|54
|54.05
|1.39
|1.39
|1.39
|7.75
|7.75
|7.75
|9.95
|9.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|9.72
|9.73
|7.76
|7.75
|7.75
|0.69
|0.69
|0.69
|52.85
|52.87
|Australian Dollar
|51.75
|51.8
|0.69
|0.69
|0.69
|0.64
|0.64
|0.64
|49.5
|49.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|48.46
|48.51
|0.64
|0.64
|0.64
|9.54
|9.54
|9.54
|8.37
|8.4
|Norwegian Kroner
|7.57
|7.6
|9.54
|9.54
|9.54
|9.41
|9.42
|9.42
|8.48
|8.51
|Swedish Kroner
|7.68
|7.71
|9.4
|9.42
|9.41
|1.36
|1.36
|1.36
|56.77
|56.83
|Canadian Dollar
|55.37
|55.43
|1.36
|1.36
|1.36
|Source: Federal Bank
|*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
