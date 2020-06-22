Exchange Rates

Monday, June 22, 2020

Indicative on Monday June 22, 2020
IMPORT EXPORT
Forward (Months) Spot Currency Spot Forward (Months)
6 3 1 TT* Bill TT* Bill 1 3 6
77.46 76.72 76.25 76.86 76.9 US Dollar 75.41 75.41 76.22 76.69 77.43
87.3 86.28 85.63 86.09 86.13 Euro 84.4 84.49 85.56 86.2 87.21
96.12 95.17 94.56 95.26 95.3 Pound Sterling 93.33 93.42 94.44 95.06 96.01
72.75 71.93 71.45 72.08 72.15 Japanese Yen* 70.27 70.35 71.38 71.86 72.66
82 80.99 80.35 81.08 81.16 Swiss Franc 79.03 79.11 80.27 80.9 81.91
6.63 6.64 6.65 11.84 11.87 Danish Kroner 11.04 11.07 6.62 6.65 6.64
1.4 1.4 1.4 55.22 55.27 Singapore Dollar 53.86 53.91 1.39 1.39 1.39
7.76 7.75 7.75 9.94 9.95 Hong Kong Dollar 9.7 9.71 7.76 7.75 7.75
0.69 0.69 0.69 52.86 52.89 Australian Dollar 51.77 51.82 0.69 0.69 0.69
0.65 0.65 0.65 49.51 49.53 New Zealand Dollar 48.47 48.52 0.64 0.64 0.64
9.61 9.61 9.61 8.3 8.33 Norwegian Kroner 7.5 7.53 9.61 9.61 9.61
9.41 9.42 9.42 8.47 8.5 Swedish Kroner 7.67 7.7 9.4 9.42 9.41
1.36 1.36 1.36 56.74 56.8 Canadian Dollar 55.34 55.39 1.36 1.36 1.36
Source: Federal Bank
*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
Published on June 22, 2020
