Wednesday, July 08, 2020

Exchange Rates

Indicative on Wednesday July 08, 2020
IMPORT EXPORT
Forward (Months) Spot Currency Spot Forward (Months)
6 3 1 TT* Bill TT* Bill 1 3 6
76.47 75.75 75.26 75.64 75.68 US Dollar 74.2 74.2 75.24 75.73 76.45
86.64 85.61 84.94 85.39 85.43 Euro 83.7 83.79 84.91 85.58 86.6
95.94 94.96 94.32 94.72 94.77 Pound Sterling 92.79 92.89 94.26 94.91 95.87
71.38 70.55 70.04 70.43 70.5 Japanese Yen* 68.66 68.73 70.01 70.52 71.35
81.74 80.71 80.04 80.49 80.57 Swiss Franc 78.44 78.52 79.99 80.66 81.68
6.6 6.6 6.61 11.75 11.78 Danish Kroner 10.95 10.98 6.58 6.61 6.6
1.4 1.4 1.4 54.36 54.42 Singapore Dollar 53.02 53.07 1.4 1.4 1.4
7.75 7.75 7.75 9.78 9.79 Hong Kong Dollar 9.55 9.56 7.76 7.75 7.75
0.69 0.69 0.69 52.58 52.61 Australian Dollar 51.48 51.54 0.69 0.69 0.69
0.65 0.65 0.65 49.53 49.56 New Zealand Dollar 48.49 48.54 0.65 0.65 0.65
9.5 9.5 9.5 8.3 8.33 Norwegian Kroner 7.5 7.53 9.5 9.5 9.49
9.26 9.26 9.27 8.5 8.53 Swedish Kroner 7.7 7.73 9.24 9.26 9.26
1.36 1.36 1.36 55.94 55.99 Canadian Dollar 54.55 54.6 1.36 1.36 1.36
Source: Federal Bank
*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
Published on July 08, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.