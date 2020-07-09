Exchange Rates

Microsoft Surface Pro X: A slim and stylish workmate
This nicely designed laptop-tablet hybrid is for those who want to work on the go and don’t need heavyweight ...
|Indicative on Thursday July 09, 2020
|IMPORT
|EXPORT
|Forward (Months)
|Spot
|Currency
|Spot
|Forward (Months)
|6
|3
|1
|TT*
|Bill
|TT*
|Bill
|1
|3
|6
|76.46
|75.72
|75.25
|75.66
|75.7
|US Dollar
|74.22
|74.22
|75.22
|75.7
|76.43
|87.12
|86.06
|85.41
|85.97
|86.01
|Euro
|84.27
|84.36
|85.31
|85.97
|86.99
|96.92
|95.92
|95.28
|95.58
|95.63
|Pound Sterling
|93.63
|93.73
|95.23
|95.86
|96.85
|71.57
|70.73
|70.22
|70.74
|70.81
|Japanese Yen*
|68.96
|69.03
|70.15
|70.66
|71.48
|82.04
|80.99
|80.34
|81.02
|81.1
|Swiss Franc
|78.95
|79.03
|80.28
|80.93
|81.97
|6.56
|6.57
|6.58
|11.81
|11.84
|Danish Kroner
|11.01
|11.04
|6.55
|6.57
|6.57
|1.39
|1.39
|1.39
|54.57
|54.62
|Singapore Dollar
|53.22
|53.27
|1.39
|1.39
|1.39
|7.75
|7.75
|7.75
|9.78
|9.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|9.55
|9.56
|7.76
|7.75
|7.75
|0.7
|0.7
|0.7
|52.94
|52.97
|Australian Dollar
|51.84
|51.89
|0.7
|0.7
|0.7
|0.66
|0.66
|0.66
|49.9
|49.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|48.85
|48.9
|0.66
|0.66
|0.66
|9.37
|9.37
|9.37
|8.4
|8.43
|Norwegian Kroner
|7.6
|7.63
|9.37
|9.37
|9.37
|9.17
|9.18
|9.18
|8.57
|8.6
|Swedish Kroner
|7.77
|7.8
|9.16
|9.18
|9.17
|1.35
|1.35
|1.35
|56.2
|56.26
|Canadian Dollar
|54.8
|54.86
|1.35
|1.35
|1.35
|Source: Federal Bank
|*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
