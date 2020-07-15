Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Exchange Rates

Indicative on Wednesday July 15, 2020
IMPORT EXPORT
Forward (Months) Spot Currency Spot Forward (Months)
6 3 1 TT* Bill TT* Bill 1 3 6
76.59 75.88 75.39 76.04 76.08 US Dollar 74.6 74.6 75.38 75.85 76.56
87.94 86.91 86.24 86.67 86.72 Euro 84.97 85.05 86.2 86.86 87.88
96.68 95.7 95.06 95.63 95.68 Pound Sterling 93.69 93.78 95.01 95.64 96.61
71.9 71.07 70.56 71.09 71.16 Japanese Yen* 69.3 69.37 70.53 71.04 71.85
82.06 81.03 80.37 81.1 81.19 Swiss Franc 79.04 79.12 80.33 80.98 81.99
6.5 6.51 6.52 11.94 11.97 Danish Kroner 11.14 11.17 6.49 6.51 6.51
1.39 1.39 1.39 54.81 54.86 Singapore Dollar 53.45 53.51 1.39 1.39 1.39
7.75 7.75 7.75 9.83 9.84 Hong Kong Dollar 9.6 9.61 7.76 7.75 7.75
0.7 0.7 0.7 53.25 53.28 Australian Dollar 52.14 52.2 0.7 0.7 0.7
0.66 0.66 0.66 49.88 49.9 New Zealand Dollar 48.83 48.88 0.66 0.66 0.65
9.33 9.34 9.34 8.45 8.48 Norwegian Kroner 7.65 7.68 9.33 9.33 9.33
9.06 9.07 9.07 8.69 8.72 Swedish Kroner 7.89 7.92 9.05 9.06 9.06
1.36 1.36 1.36 56.09 56.15 Canadian Dollar 54.7 54.76 1.36 1.36 1.36
Source: Federal Bank
*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
Published on July 15, 2020
