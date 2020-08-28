Friday, August 28, 2020

Exchange Rates

Indicative on Friday August 28, 2020
IMPORT EXPORT
Forward (Months) Spot Currency Spot Forward (Months)
6 3 1 TT* Bill TT* Bill 1 3 6
74.87 74.11 73.63 74.54 74.58 US Dollar 73.12 73.12 73.61 74.09 74.84
89.38 88.28 87.59 88.43 88.47 Euro 86.67 86.76 87.54 88.23 89.32
99.65 98.58 97.94 98.78 98.83 Pound Sterling 96.76 96.86 97.82 98.46 99.52
71.19 70.34 69.83 70.01 70.08 Japanese Yen* 68.23 68.3 69.79 70.3 71.15
83.24 82.14 81.46 82.51 82.59 Swiss Franc 80.39 80.47 81.41 82.09 83.16
6.24 6.25 6.25 12.12 12.15 Danish Kroner 11.32 11.35 6.23 6.25 6.25
1.36 1.36 1.36 54.79 54.85 Singapore Dollar 53.42 53.48 1.36 1.36 1.36
7.75 7.75 7.75 9.64 9.65 Hong Kong Dollar 9.41 9.42 7.76 7.75 7.75
0.73 0.73 0.73 54.41 54.44 Australian Dollar 53.27 53.33 0.73 0.73 0.73
0.67 0.67 0.67 49.72 49.74 New Zealand Dollar 48.67 48.72 0.67 0.67 0.67
8.79 8.79 8.79 8.73 8.76 Norwegian Kroner 7.93 7.96 8.79 8.79 8.79
8.63 8.63 8.63 8.89 8.92 Swedish Kroner 8.09 8.12 8.62 8.63 8.63
1.31 1.31 1.31 57.07 57.13 Canadian Dollar 55.65 55.7 1.31 1.31 1.31
Source: Federal Bank
*TT - Telegraphic Transfer

Published on August 28, 2020
