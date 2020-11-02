Exchange Rates

Pedagogy despite the pandemic
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
|Indicative on Monday November 02, 2020
|IMPORT
|EXPORT
|Forward (Months)
|Spot
|Currency
|Spot
|Forward (Months)
|6
|3
|1
|TT*
|Bill
|TT*
|Bill
|1
|3
|6
|75.88
|75.09
|74.64
|75.06
|75.1
|US Dollar
|73.63
|73.63
|74.62
|75.06
|75.86
|88.88
|87.77
|87.11
|87.32
|87.36
|Euro
|85.59
|85.67
|87.01
|87.67
|88.78
|98.23
|97.15
|96.54
|96.89
|96.94
|Pound Sterling
|94.92
|95.02
|96.42
|97.05
|98.12
|72.73
|71.87
|71.39
|71.86
|71.94
|Japanese Yen*
|70.04
|70.11
|71.31
|71.79
|72.65
|83.25
|82.15
|81.5
|82.06
|82.14
|Swiss Franc
|79.96
|80.04
|81.41
|82.06
|83.15
|6.38
|6.39
|6.39
|12.05
|12.08
|Danish Kroner
|11.25
|11.28
|6.36
|6.39
|6.38
|1.37
|1.37
|1.37
|55.01
|55.07
|Singapore Dollar
|53.64
|53.7
|1.37
|1.37
|1.37
|7.75
|7.75
|7.75
|9.7
|9.71
|Hong Kong Dollar
|9.47
|9.48
|7.75
|7.75
|7.75
|0.7
|0.7
|0.7
|52.61
|52.63
|Australian Dollar
|51.51
|51.56
|0.71
|0.7
|0.7
|0.66
|0.66
|0.66
|49.58
|49.6
|New Zealand Dollar
|48.54
|48.58
|0.66
|0.66
|0.66
|9.54
|9.54
|9.54
|8.2
|8.23
|Norwegian Kroner
|7.4
|7.43
|9.54
|9.54
|9.54
|8.88
|8.89
|8.89
|8.77
|8.8
|Swedish Kroner
|7.97
|8
|8.87
|8.89
|8.89
|1.33
|1.33
|1.33
|56.42
|56.48
|Canadian Dollar
|55.01
|55.07
|1.33
|1.33
|1.33
|Source: Federal Bank
|*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Trump is undoubtedly a cheerleader of the US stock market, but Biden promises stability and a coherent plan to ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 have been on a corrective phase over the past three weeks
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
If you stay invested till maturity, you lock-in to a 5.10-5.20% yield without interest-rate risk
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...