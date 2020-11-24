Indicative on Tuesday November 24, 2020
IMPORT EXPORT
Forward (Months) Spot Currency Spot Forward (Months)
6 3 1 TT* Bill TT* Bill 1 3 6
75.67 74.77 74.34 74.87 74.91 US Dollar 73.44 73.44 74.32 74.75 75.64
90.26 89.01 88.34 88.88 88.92 Euro 87.12 87.21 88.26 88.92 90.16
101.26 100.01 99.38 99.69 99.74 Pound Sterling 97.66 97.76 99.29 99.91 101.15
73.11 72.15 71.65 72.36 72.43 Japanese Yen* 70.52 70.59 71.6 72.09 73.04
83.59 82.38 81.73 82.5 82.58 Swiss Franc 80.39 80.47 81.64 82.28 83.49
6.26 6.27 6.27 12.21 12.24 Danish Kroner 11.41 11.44 6.24 6.27 6.26
1.34 1.34 1.34 55.92 55.98 Singapore Dollar 54.52 54.58 1.34 1.34 1.34
7.75 7.75 7.75 9.68 9.69 Hong Kong Dollar 9.45 9.46 7.75 7.75 7.75
0.73 0.73 0.73 54.82 54.85 Australian Dollar 53.68 53.73 0.73 0.73 0.73
0.7 0.7 0.7 52.08 52.11 New Zealand Dollar 50.99 51.04 0.7 0.7 0.7
9 9 9 8.63 8.66 Norwegian Kroner 7.83 7.86 9 9 9
8.59 8.59 8.6 9.01 9.04 Swedish Kroner 8.21 8.24 8.58 8.59 8.59
1.3 1.31 1.31 57.43 57.48 Canadian Dollar 55.99 56.05 1.3 1.31 1.3
Source: Federal Bank
*TT - Telegraphic Transfer

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 24, 2020