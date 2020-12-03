Thursday, December 03, 2020

Exchange Rates

Indicative on Thursday December 03, 2020
IMPORT EXPORT
Forward (Months) Spot Currency Spot Forward (Months)
6 3 1 TT* Bill TT* Bill 1 3 6
75.5 74.58 74.14 74.51 74.55 US Dollar 73.08 73.08 74.11 74.56 75.47
91.92 90.6 89.94 90.29 90.33 Euro 88.5 88.59 89.87 90.52 91.81
101.41 100.13 99.5 99.76 99.81 Pound Sterling 97.73 97.82 99.43 100.05 101.32
72.64 71.66 71.19 71.52 71.59 Japanese Yen* 69.7 69.77 71.15 71.62 72.59
85.02 83.75 83.11 83.62 83.7 Swiss Franc 81.47 81.55 83.04 83.67 84.94
6.13 6.14 6.15 12.42 12.45 Danish Kroner 11.62 11.65 6.12 6.15 6.14
1.34 1.34 1.34 55.84 55.9 Singapore Dollar 54.45 54.5 1.34 1.34 1.34
7.75 7.75 7.75 9.63 9.64 Hong Kong Dollar 9.4 9.41 7.75 7.75 7.75
0.74 0.74 0.74 55.24 55.27 Australian Dollar 54.09 54.15 0.74 0.74 0.74
0.71 0.71 0.71 52.69 52.71 New Zealand Dollar 51.58 51.64 0.71 0.71 0.71
8.84 8.84 8.84 8.76 8.79 Norwegian Kroner 7.96 7.99 8.84 8.84 8.84
8.48 8.49 8.49 9.1 9.13 Swedish Kroner 8.3 8.33 8.47 8.49 8.48
1.29 1.29 1.29 57.85 57.9 Canadian Dollar 56.4 56.45 1.29 1.29 1.29
Source: Federal Bank
*TT - Telegraphic Transfer

Published on December 03, 2020
