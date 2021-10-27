Exim Bank lists billion-dollar 10-year bond on AFRINEX

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Export-Import Bank of India has listed its $1-billion 10-year bond on the Mauritius-based pan-African exchange AFRINEX.
Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius, K Nandini Singla, High Commissioner of India to Mauritius, and Harsha Bangari, Managing Director, Export-Import Bank of India, rang the digital bell on AFRINEX to mark the listing of Exim Bank’s bond.
Exim Bank’s 10-year bond, issued in January 2021 at a coupon of 2.25 per cent, was the bank’s fourth transaction in the 144A/Reg S format.
Axis Bank completes pricing of overseas AT-1 bonds
“This listing (on October 25, 2021) is India Exim Bank’s maiden foreign currency bond bell ringing on AFRINEX,” the bank said in a statement.
Exim Bank’s bonds are also listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading, London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market, and India International Exchange (IFSC).
Bangari said AFRINEX will serve as a gateway for broadening the investor base of issuers in the African continent, along with that of the world.
Harsha Bangari takes charge as Exim Bank chief
AFRINEX is an initiative by the Government of Mauritius to set up a pan-Africa exchange and become an international financial centre, Exim Bank said. The initiative is supported by the Government of India. BSE Technologies Ltd is the technology and skill partner of the exchange.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...