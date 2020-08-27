Extreme risk-aversion ‘self-defeating’, RBI Governor warns banks

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, on Thursday, warned banks that remaining overly risk-averse will be self-defeating as it would affect their bottom lines adversely.

He underscored that the banking sector has a responsible role to play not only as a facilitator of growth of the economy but also to earn its own bread.

“Remaining overly risk-averse may seem to be a measure of self-immunisation, but will be self-defeating as it would affect the bottom lines adversely,” said Das at a banking conclave organised by a media house.

This observation comes in the backdrop of the RBI’s latest annual report emphasising that the Indian banking has to be liberated from the risk aversion that is impeding the flow of credit to the productive sectors of the economy, and undermining the role of banks as the principal financial intermediaries in the economy.

Sunrise sectors

Referring to business landscape of banks undergoing a significant change in recent years, Das said: “Today, banks need to look out for ‘sunrise’ sectors while supporting those that have the potential to bounce back.

“For instance, banks need to look at prospective business opportunities in the rural sector, which remain unexplored, despite efforts to support it. They need to look at start-ups, renewables, logistics, value chains and other such potential areas...Thus, a complete relook at the business strategy and orientation is the immediate need of the hour.”

Das felt that going ahead, financial institutions in India have to walk a tightrope of nurturing the recovery within the overarching objective of preserving long-term stability of the financial system.

“The current pandemic-related shock is likely to place greater pressure on the balance sheets of banks, leading to erosion of their capital.

“Proactive building of buffers and raising capital will be crucial not only to ensure credit flow, but also to build resilience in the financial system – resilience of individual banks and financial entities as well as resilience of the financial sector as a whole,” the Governor said.

Risk management

Das emphasised that while introspecting on newer ideas to improve the health of banks and quality of banking, it is fundamental to reform the culture of governance and risk management systems.

“While it is natural that the capital-providers or investors would like to remain alive to the aspects of how exactly a bank is run, it is worthwhile to allow sufficient leeway to the board and management of a bank to run the affairs of a bank in a professional and autonomous manner.

“A decent distance between the owner and the professionally sound management and board would promote robustness of banking institutions,” he said.

Das observed that risk propensity should be in alignment with the individual bank’s measured risk-appetite.

The risk management system should be sophisticated enough to smell vulnerabilities brewing within the various businesses well in advance and should be dynamic enough to capture looming risks, in sync with the changes in external environment and best practices, he added.

Frauds

The Governor red-flagged the inability of banks to manage the operational risk/s, more particularly controlling the incidence of frauds, both cyber-related and otherwise, as an area of concern in the arena of risk management.

He elaborated that the higher incidence of frauds, which have come to light in the recent times, have their origins in the not-so-efficient risk management capacity of the banks, both at the time of sanctioning of loans as well as in post-sanction credit monitoring.

“It is observed that it takes many months after a fraud is committed before it comes to light. Banks need to tighten their underwriting and credit monitoring standards, and ensure that frauds are reduced by early detection and are followed up by initiating appropriate legal action against the fraudsters.

“Here, too, the need is to leverage on technology, namely artificial intelligence, to study the patterns of such incidences and the root cause behind their recurrence,” Das said.

As per the RBI’s annual report, the total amount involved in fraud cases reported by banks/Financial Institutions jumped 159 per cent to ₹1,85,644 crore in FY20 against ₹71,543 crore in the year-ago period.

Not exhausted policy ammunition

Das underscored that the RBI has not exhausted its policy options, including rate cut and other measures.

This observation comes in the backdrop of the central bank taking various liquidity, monetary, regulatory and supervisory measures in the form of interest rate cuts, higher structural and durable liquidity, moratorium on debt servicing, asset classification standstill and recently a special resolution window within our Prudential Framework for Resolution of Stressed Assets in the wake of the pandemic.

Referring to the monetary policy committee keeping the policy repo unchanged at its last meeting, the Governor said the committee chose to keep its powder dry.