‘Facebook’s Libra will lead togreater use of digital assets’

KTM set to kick off new chapter in India with 790 Duke
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
Arthur Hayes, head of one of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency exchanges, says Facebook’s controversial Libra coin will help lead to great use of digital assets.
“Digital finance is going to end up affecting everything from traditional equities, bond and currency trading, to the way payments are processed and recorded,” said Hayes, the chief executive of BitMex.
Hayes, who co-founded the exchange, noted that most markets currently open and close, remain shut on weekends, and even have lunch breaks, whereas crypto trades 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“Some of the practices in our market are going to be mimicked in traditional trading,” said Hayes. “All these things are going to seep into the traditional way stocks, bonds and forex are traded.”
Hayes, who worked at Deutsche Bank and Citigroup before founding BitMEX, said one major reason people resist crypto is that they are used to feeling something physical in their hands, or speaking to people about moving around money, whereas digital currencies don’t have that.
“All these things about being somewhere and trading something and physically reconciling records is all going to go out the window,” he said.
Once you get away from that and understand that everything will be digital in the next 10 years, you realise that Bitcoin is not such a strange idea.
The discussion did not address the investigation into BitMEX by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which Bloomberg reported in July. Nor did it get into recent ouflows from the exchange, or staffing issues such as the exit of Chief Operating Officer Angelina Kwan after she’d been at the company less than a year.
Hayes did say crypto is definitely not a threat to sovereign currencies, and actually would make things better for governments because they can track things better in their native currencies, which they can’t do with physical cash.
Facebook has been confronted with push back from politicians and regulators in the US to France to Germany on its plan to launch a centeralised coin by the first half of next year.
He also touted the effects that crypto derivatives, BitMEX’s specialty, have had in price discovery, creation of fair and efficient markets, and helping keep prices in sync across major exchanges.
“Bitcoin will be at $20,000 in a year, and at $100,000 in three years,” Hayes predicted, in line with comments he has made previously.
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
The German luxury brand is leveraging new tools to attract buyers
Zeal scooter brings in new customers; more products in company’s pipeline
Urban mobility is set to witness a tectonic shift with EVs, and a revamped, refocussed infrastructure. Here ...
Debt funds may not be as risky as equity funds, but they come with the possibility of capital erosion
I am a super senior citizen and a Central government pensioner. During FY2018-19, I sold equity shares that ...
RATE helps calculate the return on investments and cost of loans
SEBI’s new norms, slowdown push 5-year return of almost 50% of funds into red zone
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports