Fall in borrowing costs shows NBFC crisis is likely to ease

Lacklustre Expo lit up only by EVs, and the coming China wave
Electric mobility was the dominant theme and Chinese car makers have already started queuing up
The borrowing costs for India’s top-rated shadow financiers declined last month, indicating that the nation’s prolonged credit crisis may be seeing some improvement. Premiums that investors seek to buy AAA-rated five-year bonds of non-bank lenders over government notes with similar maturities narrowed to a 16-month low in January, helping a gauge measuring bond spreads to strengthen. Three other indicators compiled by Bloomberg covering areas, including liquidity and share performance, were stuck in the same position as the previous month, with two at levels indicating strength.
A recovery in the health of the nation’s non-banking companies,which lend to everyone from small merchants to business titans, indicates that the steps taken by policy makers to soothe the sector are bearing fruit. Supporting these financiers is essential to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to jump-start credit flow and revive an economy that is set to expand at the weakest in more than a decade this fiscal year.
Banking-system liquidity remained buoyant, and the total outstanding debt at 50 firms impacted by the crisis stayed high. But a custom gauge measuring the share performance of 20 such companies was stagnant.
“The worst seems to be over for shadow banks that have survived one of the longest credit crises in India,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Care Ratings Ltd. “They have started to access funds at pre-crisis levels.”
Even for some companies that were less affected by the credit-market freeze, the slowing economy is eroding their financial health. With the fallout from the deadly coronavirus likely to hurt global expansion, it will be harder for many of these firms to bolster credit profiles.
The scores attached to each of the indicators have been calculated by Bloomberg by normalising the deviation of the latest value of the indicator from its yearly average and have been assigned on a scale of 1 to 7, with 1 implying weakness and 7 showing strength.
Electric mobility was the dominant theme and Chinese car makers have already started queuing up
TVS uses new emission regulations to tweak its sports bike’s performance and load a few tricks up its sleeve
This year’s lacklustre event clearly shows that India’s biennial jamboree needs to reinvent itself
Vehicle makers and suppliers anxious as supply chain is in danger of disruption
While borrowers may benefit despite the central bank’s decision to keep the repo rate unchanged, it may be a ...
Regular plans come with caveats such as strict medical tests, higher co-payment, exclusions
From March 16, cards can be enabled or disabled for different kinds of transactions based on usage pattern ...
The Nifty Low Vol 30 comprises large-cap stocks whose prices have swung the least in the past one year
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-contender is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...