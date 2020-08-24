Family Health Plan Insurance to support PMJAY scheme

OnePlus Buds: Several pluses, including the price
The OnePlus Buds freely lift off the design of the AirPods, but put in nuances to look a bit different.
Family Health Plan Insurance TPA Limited (FHPL) has announced its support for the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) scheme, as part of an initiative to take health coverage to an additional 50 crore Indians who currently have nohealth coverage.
To address the needs of the ‘missing middle’ – the population yet to be covered by health insurance – the National Health Authority (NHA) floated an ‘Expression of Interest’ for insurance companies to participate in insurance pilots. Under insurance pilots, it is proposed that the insurance company shall offer coverage to the uncovered population on a self-pay basis, having the liberty to innovate, to attract and service the needs and aspirations of the profile of customers in this segment.
“The idea of universal health coverage and affordable healthcare is close to becoming a reality, thanks to the initiatives by the National Health Authority. We wholeheartedly support this government during these tough times. There is no one model that can be adopted; referrals to several existing models, upgradation of technology and innovation are crucial in order for a final product to evolve,” said Upasana Kamineni Konidela, MD, Family Health Plan Insurance TPA Ltd.
