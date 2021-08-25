Family pension hiked for bank employees

Family pension for bank employees is set to increase with a uniform payout of 30 per cent of the last salary, Debasish Panda, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, said on Wednesday.

Panda, who was accompanying Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, said this would mean the payout could be as high as Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000.

Till now, family pension for bank employees was given under three slabs of 15 per cent, 20 per cent and 30 per cent of the last pay drawn with a cap of Rs 9,284.

"The need to get a decent amount to survive and sustain. Now the cap has been removed and there will be a uniform slab of 30 per cent," he told reporters.

A proposal to enhance the employer's contribution to the NPS for bank employees has also been approved, he said.

The employer's contribution will now be at 14 per cent as against 10 per cent at present.