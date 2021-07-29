FamPay partners Visa to woo teenagers with personalised doodle cards

FamPay, a fintech start-up focused on online and offline card payments for teenagers, has launched India’s first Visa prepaid card — FamCard Me — for teenagers with personalised doodles on it.

“This launch of FamCard Me marks yet another innovation in the fintech and card industry, being the first ever doodle card in India,” Sambhav Jain, Co-Founder, FamPay told BusinessLine. It will also be the first time Visa forays into numberless cards. Teens can select from a range of 200+ doodles and signature fonts to create unique designs on their FamCard Me.

With FamPay and its numberless pre-paid card, teens can make online and offline payments using the FamCard and the FamPay App and without the need to set up a bank account, Jain added.

FamPay was founded in 2019 by two Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee Graduates, Kush Taneja and Sambhav Jain while in college.

Over 2 million registered users

FamPay crossed 2 million registered users within eight months of its launch and in June 2021 raised one of India’s biggest Series A funding of $38 Million with Elevation Capital and Sequoia Capital as lead investors.

FamPay rolled out their virtual Visa Cards in May 2021, and more than 2,00,000 users have adopted it in just the first few weeks.

Starting on Thursday, teens can order the FamCard once their account is set up on the FamPay app. In addition to being doodled and personalized, the FamCard Me also gives exclusive offers and subscriptions to its teen users. They can immediately start using their virtual FamCard for online payments, while they wait for their physical cards to arrive, Jain added.

T R Ramachandran, Group Country Manager, India and South Asia, Visa said these innovative, numberless payment cards with personalised doodles from FamPay will appeal to a generation that is seeking the best of innovation and convenience for its payment experience.