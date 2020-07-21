FCC, NPCI to host world’s largest virtual fintech event

Our Bureau

Mumbai, July 21

The Fintech Convergence Council (FCC), the fintech committee of Internet and Mobile Association of India, in collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Payments Council of India, will be hosting a virtual fintech event on Wednesday.

Called Global Fintech Fest, the event will bring together fintech and BFSI ecosystems from across the globe on a single platform.

The two-day event themed ‘Fintech: With and Beyond Covid’ will be held on July 22-23 with over over 100 speakers. It will have more than 10,000 participants from 50 countries. BusinessLine is one of the media partners for this event.

The keynote speakers for GFF include Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog; Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder and Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, Infosys; Uday Kotak, Managing Director and CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank; V Vaidyanathan, MD and CEO, IDFC First Bank; and Alderman William Russell, The Rt Hon Lord Mayor, City of London.

Chief executives from major fintech companies, including PhonePe, Navi and PayPal, will also share their insights at the event.

The event is centred around the role of BFSI and fintech sector in the post-pandemic world. Subjects for discussion at the event will include digital payments, digital lending, digital insurance, data management, financial inclusion, digital transformation and blockchain.

The event will be live-streamed across social-media platforms, including YouTube and Facebook.