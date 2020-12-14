Fearing vacuum in key posts, SBI shelves VRS plan

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
State Bank of India (SBI) seems to have shelved its plan to offer a golden handshake to its employees.
The proposal, floated in early September, appears to have been put on the back burner as no circular has been issued so far on the opening/implementation of the scheme.
The reason: The Finance Ministry is apparently concerned that if many experienced employees and officers opt for the ‘Second Innings Tap – Voluntary Retirement Scheme–2020 (SITVRS-2020)’, there would be a vacuum in key positions. This could have an impact on the functioning of the country’s largest bank. The Government is the promoter of SBI with majority shareholding of 57.63 per cent.
The VRS scheme was to open on December 1 and close on February 26, 2021.
An e-mail sent to the bank seeking comments on the development did not elicit any response at the time of writing this story. In the backdrop of bankers rendering uninterrupted service to customers despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the VRS scheme offered some of them (especially those over 50) an exit option in case their health was seriously affected by the coronavirus infection.
A posting faraway from where their family is based or those unable to cope with increased workload could be the other reasons for taking the VRS.
Post VRS, the possibility of taking up assignments closer home in a private sector banks, given that the Reserve Bank of India plans to grant licences to more such outfits, also looks attractive.
SITVRS-2020 came in the backdrop of increased digitialisation and outsourcing.
As many as 30,190 employees would have been eligible — 11,565 officers (from the Junior Management Grade Scale – I to the Top Executive Grade Special Scale-I) and 18,625 award staff (clerical and sub-staff).
Per estimates based on July salary, the bank expected a net savings of ₹2,170.85 crore if 30 per cent of the eligible employees opted for the scheme. As of March-end, SBI had 2,49,448 employees on its rolls.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
You can vote ‘Yes’ and still demand that SEBI or the courts act on the results of investigations
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
The Czech novelist looms large over the city he barely ever mentioned in his writings
Edited by poet Arvind Krishna Mehrotra, ‘The Book of Indian Essays’ is an ambitious attempt to bring together ...
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...