Money & Banking

Federal Bank and Star Health Insurance tie up for bancassurance

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 10, 2021

To provide health insurance products to the lender’s 8.9 million customers

Federal Bank has partnered with Star Health and Allied Insurance Co Ltd as a corporate agent to provide health insurance products to the lender’s 8.9 million customers spread over 1,291 banking outlets across the country.

“The bank’s customers can avail benefits of Star Health’s retail products and group affinity products through the bank’s various distribution channels,” they said in a statement on Friday.

Published on December 10, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

insurance
Federal Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like