Federal Bank chooses Fiserv to support launch of first independent credit card

Private sector lender Federal Bank has chosen global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions Fiserv to enable digitisation of the bank’s end-to‑end card issuance and processing cycle, and support the launch of its credit card.

The bank will also outsource associated operational processes to Fiserv, it said on Thursday.

“With a strong retail and remittance business in India, Federal Bank was looking for a flexible and scalable technology and business process outsourcing (BPO) solution to support the launch and subsequent growth of its credit card business,” Federal Bank said in a statement.