Federal Bank deploys mobile ATMs in Bengaluru

Federal Bank, after launching mobile ATMs in Chennai and Mumbai, on Wednesday launched the service in Bengaluru.

The initiative is aimed at helping the customers and public fight Covid-19 by delivering banking services at their doorsteps and helping them stay indoors.

Federal Bank has extended the facility by installing ATMs on vans which will ply in different places in the city. Customers of any bank can withdraw cash from these ATMs, free of charge. “Customers who wish to avail the service of the facility for themselves or their neighbours can demand the ATM van in their vicinity by contacting branches of Federal Bank in Bengaluru,” said a bank press note.

The first mobile ATM in the city was inaugurated by Bhaskar Rao (City Police Commissioner, Bengaluru) who made the first withdrawal. The van was flagged off by by Yogesh M (DCP, CAR Bangalore South) in the presence of Sandip Patil (DIG & Joint Commissioner of Police, CAR Units, Bengaluru), Rajanarayanan N (Vice President and Zonal Head, Bengaluru, Federal Bank), Renji Alex (Vice-President and Regional Head, Bengaluru North, Federal Bank), Rajesh K G (Deputy Vice President and Regional Head, Bengaluru South, Federal Bank) and John Louis Chirayath (Deputy Vice President, Federal Bank).

The Bank plans to deploy more ATMs in Bengaluru in the next few days.