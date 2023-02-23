Federal Bank has installed a 100-KWp on-grid solar power plant at its corporate office in Aluva.

Inaugurating the solar plant, the bank’s MD and CEO Shyam Srinivasan described it as a significant milestone in the organisation’s sustainability journey. “This initiative is in line with our commitment in reducing our carbon footprint and promoting clean energy.”

The bank has installed solar panels at several branches and offices across the country. The total capacity of the bank’s solar plant installations has increased to 300 KWp, which will reduce power consumption by 20 per cent.