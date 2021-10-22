Federal Bank Q2 net profit up 49.6%

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Federal Bank reported a 49.6 per cent jump in its standalone net profit to ₹460.26 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal from ₹307.62 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
This was aided by higher net interest income and lower provisions. For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, Federal Bank reported net interest income grew by 7.2 per cent to ₹1,479.42 crore versus ₹1,379.85 crore a year ago.
Also read: Dollar softens amid bets other central banks to outpace Fed tightening
Other income marginally fell by 1 per cent on an annual basis to ₹444.46 crore in the second quarter of 2021-22. Provisions halved and fell by 53.9 per cent to ₹245.33 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal compared to ₹532.09 crore a year ago.
Gross non performing assets were at 3.24 per cent of gross advances as on September 30, 2021 from 2.84 per cent on September 30, 2020. It was however, lower on a sequential basis from 3.5 per cent as on June 30, 2021.
Net NPA was at 1.12 per cent of net advances at the end of the second quarter from 0.99 per cent a year ago and 1.23 per cent as on June 30, 2021.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...