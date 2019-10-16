Federal Bank Q2 net profit up 56%

Private sector lender Federal Bank net profit in the second quarter of the fiscal shot up by over 56 per cent to Rs 416.70 crore. Its net profit was ₹266.04 crore in the same period a year ago.

Its total income was Rs 3,675 crore in the July to September quarter while net interest income rose to a steady Rs 1,123 crore for the period.

Gross NPAs were 3.07 per cent of gross advances as on September 30, 2019 against 3.11 per cent a year ago. Net NPAs were also contained at 1.59 per cent of net advances as on September 30,2019.