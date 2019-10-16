Money & Banking

Federal Bank Q2 net profit up 56%

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 16, 2019 Published on October 16, 2019

Private sector lender Federal Bank net profit in the second quarter of the fiscal shot up by over 56 per cent to Rs 416.70 crore. Its net profit was ₹266.04 crore in the same period a year ago.

Its total income was Rs 3,675 crore in the July to September quarter while net interest income rose to a steady Rs 1,123 crore for the period.

Gross NPAs were 3.07 per cent of gross advances as on September 30, 2019 against 3.11 per cent a year ago. Net NPAs were also contained at 1.59 per cent of net advances as on September 30,2019.

