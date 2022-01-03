Money & Banking

Federal Bank reports 12% y-o-y growth in gross advances

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 03, 2022

The bank’s total deposits were up 9 per cent y-o-y at ₹1,75,432 crore

Federal Bank reported a 12 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in gross advances at ₹1,43,633 crore as at December-end 2021 against ₹1,28,180 crore as at December-end 2020.

During the third quarter of FY22, the private sector bank’s gross advances rose by ₹6,320 crore.

The bank’s total deposits were up 9 per cent y-o-y at ₹1,75,432 crore as at December-end 2021 against ₹1,61,670 crore as at December-end 2020, as per provisional business updates notified by the bank to the exchanges.

During Q3, Federal Bank’s total deposits increased by ₹3,437 crore.

The incremental credit-deposit ratio was at about 184 per cent in Q3.

The proportion of low-cost current account, savings account (CASA) deposits rose to 36.68 per cent of total deposits as at December-end 2021 against 34.48 per cent as at December-end 2020.

Published on January 03, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like