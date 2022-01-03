Federal Bank reports 12% y-o-y growth in gross advances

Federal Bank reported a 12 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in gross advances at ₹1,43,633 crore as at December-end 2021 against ₹1,28,180 crore as at December-end 2020.

During the third quarter of FY22, the private sector bank’s gross advances rose by ₹6,320 crore.

The bank’s total deposits were up 9 per cent y-o-y at ₹1,75,432 crore as at December-end 2021 against ₹1,61,670 crore as at December-end 2020, as per provisional business updates notified by the bank to the exchanges.

During Q3, Federal Bank’s total deposits increased by ₹3,437 crore.

The incremental credit-deposit ratio was at about 184 per cent in Q3.

The proportion of low-cost current account, savings account (CASA) deposits rose to 36.68 per cent of total deposits as at December-end 2021 against 34.48 per cent as at December-end 2020.