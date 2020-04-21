Federal Bank to acquire additional stake in IDBI Federal Life Insurance

Federal Bank on Tuesday said its Board has approved in principle purchase of additional stake of up to 4 per cent in the equity capital of IDBI Federal Life Insurance Co Ltd (IFLIC) from IDBI Bank.

This purchase is subject to price finalization and all relevant regulatory approvals, the Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The private sector bank currently holds a 26 per cent stake in IFLIC, making it an Associate of the Bank. Post purchase, its total stake may increase up to 30 per cent.

IDBI Bank has 48 per cent stake in IFLIC. Since Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has 51 per cent majority stake in IDBI Bank, the latter is looking to sell its entire stake in IFLIC. Current insurance regulations do not allow LIC to hold more than 10 per cent stake in another insurer, either directly or indirectly.