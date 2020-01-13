Federal Bank works on loan recovery, upgradation efforts

Private sector lender Federal Bank has been working on improving its recovery efforts by including new channels as well as strengthening its recovery team.

The bank has recently partnered with Magicbricks for listing and e-auctioning of immovable properties that it has repossessed through recovery proceedings. With this pan-India arrangement it plans to sell or recover dues in 30 major accounts amounting to Rs 50 crore in the fourth quarter this year.

“We have the possession of these properties where the borrower has not able to meet the obligation. These are solely mortgaged to us,” said Ashutosh Khajuria, Executive Director and CFO, Federal Bank, adding that this is a new channel that the lender has opened up to strengthen recovery efforts.

Speaking to BusinessLine, Khajuria said that since December 2017 onwards, the lender has internally re-rated its recovery department every quarter.

“We created some sales force there – more and more people who could go and recover, collection agents and deployed some of our staff from other segments and activities because of centralisation of certain activities at the head office level. So we used the resources to strengthen our recovery team,” he said.

Earlier recovery efforts started only after the account turned non-performing. But in April 2018, the bank has renamed the department as loan collection and recovery department and it starts working from the first day of default by any account.

“From day 1 of any default, their role starts — whether it is from our own customer care centres or through which ever means – calling, meeting or negotiating, the role of this department starts,” Khajuria said, adding that the result has been quite good till now. In 2018-19, the bank recorded cash recovery and upgrades of Rs 965 crore, which was the highest ever.

Khajuria attributed this as one of the reasons the bank has managed to contain its gross non-performing assets at 3 per cent since 2011-12 and on a quarterly basis at 3.5 per cent.