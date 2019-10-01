Festive season bonanza: Bank employees to get 1 month advance salary

Banks, under the aegis of Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), have decided to pay their employees and officers an ad-hoc amount equal to one month’s salary for this festive season.

This announcement comes even as wage negotiations between banks and their employees and officers have not made much headway over the last two years. The wage revision for bank employees and officers became due on November 1, 2017.

IBA, in a communication to all banks participating in the 11th bipartite wage settlement talks, said that the salary (basic pay and dearness allowance) may be disbursed to all permanent staff and officers who were on the rolls of banks’ as on November 1, 2017 (and are presently in service) as advance against due payment of arrears of salary, post signing of wage settlement/joint note.

As regards employees who joined the services of a bank on or after November 1, 2017, and up to March 31, 2019, IBA said that they may be paid an amount equal to 15 days salary.

‘Goodwill gesture’

“Workmen staff and officer employees may be advised by the concerned banks that the ad-hoc payment is being made to them as a gesture of goodwill by the management and the amount being paid now will be adjusted against the actual arrears payable after the outcome of the ongoing wage negotiation talks,” VG Kannan, Chief Executive, IBA, said.