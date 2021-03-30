FIDC appoints TT Srinivasaraghavan as Chairman Emeritus

The Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC) on Tuesday announced the appointment of TT Srinivasaraghavan, Managing Director, Sundaram Finance, as its Chairman Emeritus.

It also announced Sanjay Chamria, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Magma Fincorp, and Umesh Revankar, Managing Director, Shriram Transport Finance Co, as its Co-Chairmen.

The appointments are with effect from April 1, 2021, FIDC said in a statement.