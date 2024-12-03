Fidelity International, a leading global investment and retirement savings business, has elevated the role of its India head Rohit Jetly to lead technology and operations for its Global Platform Solutions (GPS) business.

Upasna Nischal, Head of HR, will take over as ‘India Site Head’ from Jetly.

Under Rohit’s leadership, the India site evolved into a strategic nerve centre within Fidelity International. Over the past couple of years, the company expanded its footprint in India and is now present across Gurugram, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

In his new role, Jetly will bring the Technology and Operations functions to work in tandem across the globe for Fidelity International’s GPS business. GPS brings together the Personal Investing, Workplace Investing and Advisor businesses together at Fidelity International.

Nischal brings over two decades of experience in strategic Human Resource Management, including her five-year tenure at Fidelity International. In her bolstered role, Upasna will drive strategic initiatives from India while aligning with the company’s global objectives.

Sally Nelson, Chief People Officer, Fidelity International, said India remains strategic to Fidelity International’s growth strategy, with a wide range of capabilities run from here, ranging from data value, general counsel shared services, to process simplification and optimisation and more.

With over 20 years of operations in India and a workforce of over 4,500 people in the country, Fidelity International continues to leverage the country’s growing skilled talent pool.

