Fill up Non-Executive Director posts: PSBs to Finance Ministry

Samsung Galaxy S20FE Review : The next best thing
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
Public sector banks (PSBs) have requested the Finance Ministry to fill up Non-Executive Director positions to ensure adherence to corporate governance norms and constitution of board-level committees. Some of these positions have been vacant for almost seven years.
Currently, there are vacancies in the category of Non-Executive Chairman, Workmen Employee Director, Officer Employee Director, and Director (under the Chartered Accountant category), and Part-time Non-official Directors, among others.
With six PSBs getting merged into four PSBs with effect from April 1, there are now 12 state-owned banks in the country. Non-Executive Director vacancies exist in a majority of these banks.
“All 12 PSBs have unfilled vacancies of Officer and Workmen Director positions. It is a purely political decision.
“If the positions are vacant, the bank is free to do and undo things as per the select few on the board. Hence, (bad loan) write-offs are going on unchecked,” said S Nagarajan, General Secretary, All-India Bank Officers’ Association.
He underscored that a PSB board without an Employee and Workmen Director can steamroll its decisions without any opposition.
Banking expert V Viswanathan observed that if the Non-Executive Chairman is not on the board then corporate governance gets compromised as the bank’s top-brass, led by the MD and CEO, will call the shots at board meetings.
Workmen and Officer Directors protect employees’ interests by ensuring suitable promotion/ transfer policies, welfare benefits, and red-flagging of frauds and other wrongdoings, he added.
The Director under the Chartered Accountant category is the third eye after the Statutory Auditor, emphasised Viswanathan.
This Director, who is also the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the board, looks into internal audit, compliance with the inspection report of the Reserve Bank of India, and compliance and monitoring, among others.
If this position is vacant then there is a possibility that whatever financials the Chief Financial Officer presents will be accepted by other board members without demur.
.
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
‘Who you become’ and ‘How you evolve’ is more critical than following a set of tips, tricks or templates
The old way of working had all sorts of historical baggage
Last century workflowsThe new normal of “work from anywhere” is fully digital. While employees have made the ...
Immediate annuity plans without ‘return of purchase price’ offer a solution, but there are drawbacks
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...