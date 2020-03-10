Money & Banking

Finance Minister to meet heads of amalgamating banks tomorrow

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 10, 2020 Published on March 10, 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a meeting with the chief executives of the amalgamating banks on Thursday to review the preparedness for the merger beginning April 1.

The agenda of the high-profile meeting includes the readiness of anchor banks to minimise disruption to customers and ensuring credit flow to the productive sectors of the economy, sources said. The meeting will also review the preparedness of banks to deliver banking services and products after the merger.

