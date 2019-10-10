‘Finance Ministry ready to do more for NBFCs’

Redmi 8: The best budget sub-Rs 10,000 phone in town?
Factors such as impressive build, decent cameras, good looks and good battery life make it one of the best ...
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Thursday, said she is “not sitting back” after the recent spate of measures, and will take more steps if required for non-banking finance companies and other sectors.
The minister will be meeting the chiefs of public sector banks on October 14, and she said will seek details of funding to NBFCs and retail customers.
“I am not sitting back saying I have given some solutions for NBFCs. There may be more issues. I am willing to do that. I am willing to take steps. Similarly for other sectors,” she said at a press briefing during her visit to Mumbai ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections.
She had met public and private sector bank chiefs last month in two sets of meetings, and will seek the progress report on credit growth.
“I am hearing a lot of reports that many NBFCs, capable of good business, still require liquidity infusion and is not available. I will ask for all data – on the actual numbers of NBFCs who have benefited, how much has been given, on retail credit and other categories. I am closely monitoring,” she said. Sitharaman, who has announced a series of measures in recent weeks to boost economic growth and revive demand, said that she has tried to intervene for sectors that were stressed.
“I came up with intervention in response to identified issues. I did not go in with a blueprint, was open-minded,” she said, noting that the Budget 2020-21 is now approaching.
“I wouldn’t say I have addressed all the pain points. Despite solutions, problems still persist,” she said, stressing that the government is trying to address every sector. Declining to comment on recent growth forecasts and questions on fiscal deficit, she said that she will look at the “nitty gritties” closer to the Budget, but her main focus right now is to ensure that there is money in the economy.
“I am taking the assessment given by the RBI and other rating agencies. My business is to do the necessary demanded intervention so that the stressed out sectors will have something for them,” she said.
While she may be in a challenging position for the next Budget, Sitharaman said that she is working to ensure that liquidity is reaching NBFCs and micro, small and medium enterprises for their businesses to keep running.
“Now my focus is to get money in the hands of the in the economy, in the hands of the people,”she stressed.
Factors such as impressive build, decent cameras, good looks and good battery life make it one of the best ...
UK luxury car brand gets a new hub for its ‘Destination Zero’ mission, setting out a roadmap for zero ...
It is being positioned bang at the centre of the entry-level small car segment at a time when volumes are down ...
Martin Schwenk, Mercedes-Benz India chief, says ‘friendly coexistence’ is the way forward
Deals include reduced EMIs, fee waivers and zero down payment; but look before you leap
BL Research BureauA weak operating environment, increasing concerns over corporate defaults, and worsening ...
Proper earmarking of assets can help achieve various retirement goals
Other banks could also follow suit and cut their savings deposit rate. Depositors may be stuck with lower ...
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...