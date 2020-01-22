Fincare Small Finance Bank opens Thiruvananthapuram branch

Video | Kia Carnival review
Fincare Small Finance Bank has opened its first branch in Thiruvananthapuram, boosting its network in Kerala to four. The small finance bank (SFB) has a network of 659 outlets across the country.
Ashish Misra, Chief Operating Officer - Retail Banking, said Fincare SFB aims to be a frontrunner in assisting customers to transition from conventional modes to digital modes while accessing banking services.
The bank offers deposit and loan products at attractive rates, and provides door-step service through experienced relationship managers as well as digital services, Misra added. “We trust that the combination of hi-tech and high touch is something that savvy customers would appreciate. The launch of the Thiruvananthapuram branch fits well with our strategic intent to evangelise such customers.”
The branch will offer a wide suite of products, including savings and current accounts with a sweep in-sweep out facility, deposit products with attractive interest rates as well as loan against gold. The bank also offers other loan products such as loan against property, affordable housing loan and two-wheeler loans, which will be introduced after studying customer demand, said Fincare.
The bank also offers cash denomination of choice at all ATMs, UPI-enabled transactions, WhatsApp banking, mobile banking in 11 languages, a toll-free call centre handling seven languages, and internet banking in English and Hindi. All these services are aimed at providing a ‘smart’ banking experience to customers and will be available in Thiruvananthapuram as well, Misra said.
