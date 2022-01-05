FincFriends raises $1 mn in debt from Eclear Leasing

Non-banking finance company FincFriends has raised $ 1 million in debt funding from Eclear Leasing & Finance. FincFriends has its app and lending platform — RupeeRedee, which is used for lending to customers.

“The company aims to use the debt sanctioned by lenders in tranches for business expansion, growth and effective cashflows,” it said in a statement.

FincFriends aims to use the debt to build its loan book and replace the need for equity infusion at the present stage of business, it further said.