FinMin wants public sector banks to step up focus on current account deposits

These deposits are a cheap source of funds for banks and can help improve net interest margin

The finance ministry wants public sector banks (PSBs) to step up focus on growing their deposits base with an increased thrust on current account (CA) acquisition to reduce cost of deposits.

The need for stepping up focus on CA comes at a time when term deposit interest rates are moving north and private sector banks (PVBs) have increased their market share in both CA and savings account (SA).

CA and SA deposits together are an important metric (CASA) for measuring how cheaply a bank is able to raise resources.

Decline in PSB’s market share The ministry is particularly concerned about PSBs market share in CA deposits declining by 482 basis points between FY21 and Q1-FY23 to 44.48 per cent (from 49.3 per cent). During the same period, PVBs market share increased by 482 basis points to 45.51 per cent (from 40.69 per cent).

CA deposits

A CA is a non-interest bearing deposit which is opened by traders and entrepreneurs for daily transactions.

As compared to CA deposits, the decline in PSBs’ market share in SA was relatively lower at around 400 basis points between FY21 and Q1-FY23 to 67 per cent (from 71 per cent). During the same period, PVBs SA deposits increased by around 400 basis points to 33 per cent (from 29 per cent).

Saving account deposits

SA deposits are opened by people who are salaried employees or have a monthly income. Banks, on an average, offer 2.7-3 per cent interest on these deposits.

The ministry wants PSBs to take a cue from PVBs, which are focussing on end-to-end banking delivery through digital channel, including opening current accounts, savings accounts, retail term deposits, as well as sourcing personal loans, mortgage loans and credit cards.

In a letter to colleagues in late March 2022, State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara observed that the ‘trust’ factor has ensured that the Bank’s liability franchise remains strong and that it needs to sustain the same. However, he emphasised that the share of low-cost CASA deposits has to be increased as these contribute significantly to the Net Interest Margin (NIM).

Within the CASA deposits, the share of Current Account (CA) deposits needs to be substantially increased, Khara then said.

Strategies to increase deposits

Some of the strategies outlined by India’s largest bank for mobilisation of liability (deposit) products include focus on maximisation of high value current accounts and onboarding of cash management product clients to capture cash inflows; priority to be given to provide all financial services under one roof with dedicated relationship manager for HNI individuals /corporate customers.

SBI is also focusssing on deployment of marketing executives and relationship managers to garner fresh CASA business, CA journey through digital banking app “YONO Business” and special marketing campaigns for opening CAs in major districts with high potential and low market share.