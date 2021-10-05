Fino Payments Bank gets SEBI nod to float IPO

Fino Payments Bank has received market regulator SEBI’s nod for launching a ₹1,300 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO).

SEBI has issued its observation letter for the proposed IPO. The issuance of observation letter on October 1 implies SEBI go ahead for the IPO.

Fino Payments Bank IPO is likely to see fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹300 crore and an Offer for Sale of 15,602,999 equity shares by promoter Fino Paytech Limited (FPL). The payments bank may consider a pre-IPO placement aggregating upto ₹60 crore.

It maybe recalled that Fino Payments Bank had in July this year filed its preliminary IPO papers with SEBI.

Fino Payments Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FPL, which is backed by marquee investors including Blackstone Group, ICICI Group, Bharat Petroleum and World Bank arm International Finance Corporation (IFC). .