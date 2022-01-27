Fino Payments Bank Q3 net profit rises 116 per cent

Fino Payments Bank registered a 116.3 per cent jump in its net profit to ₹14.10 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal. Its net profit was ₹6.52 crore in the third quarter last fiscal. For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, its total income increased by 20.3 per cent to ₹275.17 crore as against ₹228.65 crore in the same period last fiscal. In a statement on Thursday, the bank said CASA total subscription revenue grew by 124 per cent year on year. New account subscription grew by 99 per cent year on year to ₹16.7 crore and renewal annuity income grew by 204 per cent year on year to ₹7.9 crore. Overall throughput value grew by 29 per cent to ₹49,168 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal. Rishi Gupta, Managing Director, and CEO said, “It is another standout quarter for us with emerging businesses like liabilities accounts and CMS achieving record volumes. Going forward, we expect revenues from digital banking business to contribute a larger share in our overall revenue pie.”

SHARE













