MSME-focused NBFC Finova Capital has raised $135 million in a Series E round from Avataar Venture Partners, Sofina and Madison India Capital, with existing investor Norwest Venture Partners also participating in the round.

They join the captable along with existing investors – Peak XV Partners, Faering Capital and Maj Invest. The transaction also provides a partial exit to early investors. This also marks Avataar’s first investment in the financial services sector in India.

Finova will use the funds to grow its loan book, invest in technology, expand geographically and further its vision of enabling financial inclusion at scale.

Finova Capital leverages technology to develop products which targets micro entrepreneurs and semi-skilled professionals (largely in the services sector), who typically do not have or have limited access to lending from formal financing institutions.

Founded in 2015 by Mohit and Sunita Sahney, Finova Capital has presence across 16 states with 400+ branches, and has served 1 lac+ customers.

The current AUM is around ₹3,000 croree, which represents a 5-year CAGR of more than 60 per cent. The tech stack is centred around Finova’s customer segment and internal domain expertise, and helps the company target unique, untapped customer profiles and leverage its proprietary underwriting and risk assessment processes.

Mohit Sahney, Founder and MD of Finova said, “Their belief in our ability to enable financial inclusion across the country and empower entrepreneurs in the heart of Bharat has invigorated our commitment to building one of India’s largest tech-led financial services company. ”