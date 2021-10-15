Fintech firm Tala raises $145 m in Series-E round

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Tala, a financial services company, has raised $145 million in Series E fundraise led by Upstart, taking the total funds raised to $350 million.
Stellar Development Foundation, Kindred Ventures and the J. Safra Group, IVP, Revolution Growth, Lowercase Capital, and PayPal Ventures also joined the round.
“Tala will use the investment to accelerate the rollout of its new financial account experience, which provides customers with fresh tools to borrow, save and manage their money, all through Tala’s top-rated consumer finance app,” a Tala statement has said.
“Tala will also grow its world-class team across Kenya, India, the Philippines, Mexico and the United States and pull forward plans for both geographic and product expansion, including crypto offerings,” it said.
Leveraging the Stellar network, Tala will also use this funding to develop the first mass-market crypto product for emerging markets.
As part of this fundraise, Paul Gu, co-founder of Upstart and Denelle Dixon, CEO and Executive Director of the Stellar Development Foundation, have joined Tala’s board of directors.
“Tala has spent the past seven years delivering critical and valued services in markets where the financial system is fundamentally broken for millions of people,” Shivani Siroya, founder and CEO, Tala, said.
