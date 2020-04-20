Fintech-led NBFCs could face tough time in FY21: India Ratings

What they’re saying about the OnePlus 8 Pro
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
Small fintech-led non-bank financial companies (NBFCs) could be in for greater trouble in the current fiscal due to business disruptions from the national lockdown, according to a new report by India Ratings and Research.
“FY21 could prove to be the year of reckoning for small NBFCs because of the ongoing business disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. This is especially for the new-age NBFCs that use technology substantially across the loan management cycle – financial technology NBFCs,” it said in a statement on Monday.
It said these NBFCs could be more disproportionately impacted than any other financial institution, given their borrower profile, which is largely micro, small and medium size enterprises and largely unsecured lending.
“In few cases, borrowers may also have leverage from traditional lenders, and fintech NBFCs may have plugged the additional short term borrowing needs,” it said.
While such NBFCs rated by the agency do not have immediate liquidity challenges, they are likely to face elevated asset quality issues if MSME mortality intensifies due to an extension in the lockdown and there is slow recovery of dues.
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
Though unrecognised, community radio is playing a key role in spreading awareness about Covid-19
SHGs and prisoners in Himachal Pradesh are stitching masks/PPEs, and making sanitisers
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
BL Research BureauTo contain the spread of Covid-19, the majority of workforce across industries is now ...
Go for a regular health insurance policy rather than a Covid-19 special plan; the former will offer more ...
The rupee (INR) opened today on a flat note, at 76.45 versus its previous close of 76.4 against the dollar ...
They will go some way, but banks’ high risk aversion is a big roadblock in channelling funds to small, ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...