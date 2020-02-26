Fitch Ratings: LIC listing will improve its accountability, rationalise investment decisions

Realme X50 Pro: Make way for a specs beast
Very little is missing in this reasonably priced feature-packed premium smartphone
The planned initial public offering in state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India will improve its accountability and transparency and also benefit the sector, rating agency Fitch said on Wednesday.
“Fitch believes that the benefits may trickle down to the entire domestic insurance industry in terms of attracting more foreign interest, which could result in an increase in foreign capital inflows into the industry. Fitch expects the IPO, once executed, may also encourage some of the other private sector insurance companies to list some of their shares in the stock market over the medium term, although the current insurance regulation does not require all insurers to be listed publicly,” Fitch Ratings said in a statement.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in Union Budget 2020-21 announced that state-owned behemoth LIC will go in for an IPO this fiscal. This will also help the Centre meet its highest-ever target from disinvestment proceeds at ₹2.1 lakh-crore.
LIC has a premium-based market share of almost 70 per cent in the life insurance sector.
Noting that a publicly-listed LIC will be subject to stringent disclosure requirements stipulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, Fitch Ratings said this will create a strong culture of compliance and accountability within the insurer.
“We think the insurer’s investment allocation decisions will be rationalised too, as major investment decisions could be subjected to additional scrutiny and approvals,” it further said.
In many cases, like that of IDBI Bank, LIC has taken special permission from the insurance regulator IRDAI to increase its stake beyond the regulatory ownership cap of 15 per cent.
“In addition, we believe that the proposed IPO, once executed, could broaden the insurer’s capital base and improve its regulatory capital position, which was 160 per cent at end-March 2019, slightly above the regulatory minimum of 150 per cent,” Fitch said.
The agency, however, noted that procedural and legal bottlenecks for amending certain sections of the LIC Act, conducting independent valuations and obtaining regulatory approvals could delay LIC’s listing beyond the target of March 2021.
However, once listed, the public float of LIC may have to be gradually increased to meet the minimum public holding requirement for listed companies.
Fitch is also optimistic that the long-pending proposal of merger of three state sector non-life insurance companies ― National Insurance Company, United India Insurance Company and Oriental Insurance Company, and their subsequent listing is likely to be completed this fiscal.
It also said that relaxing the 49 per cent foreign direct investment cap will attract more international companies into the rapidly-growing Indian market and promote competition, while positively contributing towards development of distribution networks and technology usage.
Very little is missing in this reasonably priced feature-packed premium smartphone
Veena Sahajwalla, Mumbai-born alumnus of IIT-Kanpur, is currently inventor and Professor of Materials Science ...
Companies need to look far beyond renewable energy and water conservation, says M Ramesh
A start-up that broke even in a span of just two years
Scheme has outpaced its benchmark by two percentage points over past seven and 10 years
The open-ended scheme will invest in equities, debt instruments and derivatives
Easy liquidity, softening rates and improved balance sheets have also helped
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Nocil (formerly National Organic Chemical Industries ...
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...