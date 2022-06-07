FlexiLoans.com raises $90 million in Series B funding

MSME-focused fintech lender FlexiLoans.com has raised about $90 million in Series B funding from marquee investors including MAJ Invest, Fasanara Capital and the family offices of Harry Banga and Yogesh Mahansaria along with many existing shareholders such as Sanjay Nayar.

“This investment round provides a strong runway to the firm for its growth journey at a time when there is fintech push by the government especially for the MSME sector,” it said in a statement.

The fundraise will help FlexiLoans.com in scaling up its micro SME lending and creating technological edge for its Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), supply chain and co-lending services.

The company has disbursed ₹1,700 crore across over 1,600 cities with 100 per cent digital sourcing and no branches.

FlexiLoans.com had previously raised $ 20 million and Series A investment led by Sanjay Nayar and marquee bankers.