FM: Financial support for digital payment ecosystem to continue

In a boost to digital payments, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that the financial support for digital payment ecosystem announced in the previous Budget will continue in 2022-23.
“This will encourage further adoption of digital payments. There will also be a focus to promote use of payment platforms that are economical and user friendly,” she said in the Union Budget 2022-23.
“The focus on payment platforms that are economical and user friendly with boost digital payments and contribute to the growth of the fintech sector,” said Aashit Shah, Partner, J Sagar Associates (JSA).
Published on
February 01, 2022
