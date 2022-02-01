hamburger

Money & Banking

FM: Financial support for digital payment ecosystem to continue

Our Bureau | Mumbai, February 1 | Updated on: Feb 01, 2022
image caption

In a boost to digital payments, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that the financial support for digital payment ecosystem announced in the previous Budget will continue in 2022-23.

“This will encourage further adoption of digital payments. There will also be a focus to promote use of payment platforms that are economical and user friendly,” she said in the Union Budget 2022-23.

“The focus on payment platforms that are economical and user friendly with boost digital payments and contribute to the growth of the fintech sector,” said Aashit Shah, Partner, J Sagar Associates (JSA).

Published on February 01, 2022
digital payments

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you