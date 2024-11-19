Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday unveiled a specially minted ₹100 commemorative coin to mark the centenary of SBI’s iconic Horniman Circle Branch.

Alongside the coin launch, she also unveiled the 5th edition of The Evolution of the State Bank of India, chronicling a transformative era in the bank’s journey between 1981 and 1996.

Sitharaman said, “From 100 branches at the time of the 1920 amalgamation to 22,640+ branches today, with plans to add 500 more in FY 2025, SBI continues to expand its reach. “

“The bank operates 63,000+ ATMs, engages 80,300 banking correspondents, and serves over 50 crore customers. Its digital prowess is demonstrated by 132 million and 287 million internet banking, YONO, and YONO Lite app users. SBI commands a 25% share in debit card spending, 22% in mobile banking transactions, and a 29% ATM footprint.”

C.S. Setty, Chairman of SBI, said: “As SBI embarks on a new era, this milestone is a testament to our enduring legacy and reinforces our unwavering dedication to serving the diverse financial needs of every Indian, making us truly ‘The Banker to Every Indian’.”