Money & Banking

Forex reserves soar to record $473 b

PTI Mumbai | Updated on February 14, 2020 Published on February 14, 2020

India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $1.701 billion to a lifetime high of $473 billion in the week to February 7 on account of the increase in foreign currency assets, according to RBI data. In the previous week, foreign exchange reserves had risen by $4.607 billion to $471.3 billion.

In the reporting week, foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, rose by $1.938 billion to $439.186 billion.

Expressed in dollar terms, foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units such as the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

In the reporting week, gold reserves declined by $218 million to $28.779 billion.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were down by $2 million to $1.436 billion.

The country’s reserve position with the IMF was down by $16 million to $3.599 billion, the data showed.

Published on February 14, 2020
RBI and other central banks
foreign exchange
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Not approached by any telco to finance AGR dues, says SBI chairman